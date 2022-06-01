← Company Directory
Townsquare Media
    Townsquare Media Group is a communities-focused media and entertainment company.Townsquare Media Group creates and distributes original and motivating media experiences that connect communities seamlessly with content they love, people they trust, products they want, and things that matter. We attract, engage, and activate audiences on a local and national basis through our unique mix of market-leading marquee entertainment properties.Our local business owns and operates 312 radio stations, over 326 companion websites, an e-commerce business (SeizeTheDeal.com), and approximately 500 annual live events in 66 small and medium-sized markets across the country. Our national business owns and operates leading music and entertainment-focused digital properties including TasteofCountry.com, Loudwire.com, PopCrush.com and ScreenCrush.com, several leading multi-day music festivals, including Mountain Jam and the Taste of Country Music Festival; a digital advertising portfolio which reaches over 60 million unique visitors monthly; and a marketing services business which provides a turnkey web presence for small and medium-sized businesses.

    http://www.townsquaremedia.com
    1994
    3,000
    $250M-$500M
