Tourmo
    Tourmo is an AI-powered platform for Enterprise organizations with mobile operations. It provides contextualized business intelligence and real-time workflow decision-making to support people, vehicles, customers, and partners. Tourmo's SaaS solutions generate automated business process workflows that improve productivity, safety, satisfaction, and sustainability. It enables self-service, Automated Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning insights to generate and communicate actionable workflows in real-time.

    tourmalinelabs.com
    2014
    126
    $1M-$10M
