Tourlane
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Tourlane Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Tourlane totals €85.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tourlane's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tourlane
Backend Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€85.6K
Level
L4
Base
€85.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Tourlane?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Tourlane in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €105,949. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tourlane for the Backend Software Engineer role in Germany is €83,927.

Other Resources