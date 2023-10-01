← Company Directory
TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Salaries

TotalEnergies's salary ranges from $44,550 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Belgium at the low-end to $313,425 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TotalEnergies. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $180K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $290K
Data Scientist
Median $104K

Accountant
$313K
Administrative Assistant
$101K
Business Analyst
$106K
Business Development
$104K
Civil Engineer
$141K
Customer Service
$53.7K
Data Analyst
$83.6K
Financial Analyst
$44.6K
Hardware Engineer
$147K
Mechanical Engineer
$157K
Program Manager
$271K
Sales
$86.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TotalEnergies is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $313,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TotalEnergies is $106,465.

