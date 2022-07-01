← Company Directory
Total Expert
Total Expert Salaries

Total Expert's salary ranges from $124,375 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $228,850 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Total Expert. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $133K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
$124K
Software Engineering Manager
$229K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Total Expert is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Total Expert is $133,333.

