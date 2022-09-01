Tosca is a global leader in reusable packaging solutions and pooling for food supply chains. Our unique end-to-end pooling capabilities offer growers, suppliers and retailers a smarter way to move their products from source to shelf. With reusable containers and pallets that preserve product quality and reduce shrink and labor cost, we help these customers build higher performing supply chains. Tosca's recent acquisition of Polymer Logistics and Contraload now creates one stronger partner with expanded global reach and a more robust product portfolio that includes reusable plastic crates, bulk containers, pallets, dollies, displays, trays and more, capable of serving both upstream and downstream markets.