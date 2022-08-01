← Company Directory
Tortuga AgTech
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tortuga AgTech Salaries

Tortuga AgTech's median salary is $124,620 for a Mechanical Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tortuga AgTech. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
$125K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tortuga AgTech is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tortuga AgTech is $124,620.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tortuga AgTech

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • Apple
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources