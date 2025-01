Toric is a data-platform that allows users in various industries to integrate, transform, model, and visualize data without coding. It is used by Architecture & Planning, Civil Engineering, Construction, Real estate operations, and developers to leverage their existing data. Toric enables companies to combine design, project, and finance data for real-time analysis and decision making. Founded in 2019, Toric addresses the challenge of collecting and utilizing all data for time-sensitive analysis without leaving any data behind.