Toray Industries
Toray Industries Salaries

Toray Industries's salary ranges from $12,798 in total compensation per year for a Chemical Engineer in Mexico at the low-end to $134,325 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Toray Industries. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Accountant
$134K
Chemical Engineer
$12.8K
Financial Analyst
$46.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Toray Industries is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Toray Industries is $46,257.

Other Resources