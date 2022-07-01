← Company Directory
Topstep
    Trading is more than an activity, more than a passion, more than a calling. It’s a lifestyle, a set of rules, and a mentality towards every aspect of your day. We’ve seen what happens to people who don’t buy into the rules or the mentality—they fail, time and time again. At Topstep, we are passionately committed to helping our customers find true and replicable success. Our way is not for the faint of heart, but it has been proven to turn people who trade, into Traders.Topstep is the premier funding opportunity for retail futures and forex traders. Our goal is to provide a safe environment so that traders can professionalize their passion and safely engage and profit in the financial markets. If you follow the rules and pass our simulated trading evaluation, called the Trading Combine®, you will be able to trade with our capital. Guaranteed.

    http://www.topstep.com
    2012
    240
    $50M-$100M
