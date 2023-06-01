Topflight Apps is a product design company that helps startups and enterprise clients strategize, design, develop, launch, and maintain web and mobile apps. Their team of UI/UX designers, product designers, and full-stack developers build apps that solve clients' problems in innovative ways. They offer a process that includes rapid prototyping, coding a 3-month proof of concept, and iterating in agile sprints. They have helped create $200 million in additional net worth and 3 acquisitions by Fortune 1000 companies.