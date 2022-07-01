← Company Directory
Tonkean
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Tonkean that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Tonkean is the OS for business operations, transforming operations teams from facilitators into makers with an enterprise-grade, no-code process orchestration platform. By abstracting the technical knowledge required to automate, monitor, and manage mission-critical business processes, Tonkean enables enterprises to drive operational efficiency while reducing technical debt.Tonkean builds a bridge between business and IT, allowing IT to partner with business teams to drive agility while ensuring compliance & security. Using Tonkean, IT can create custom, reusable action blocks called "enterprise components" that enable key capabilities like updating data in existing systems, interacting with people, or deploying NLP & OCR technology. These components can then be shared securely with business operations teams, in a no-code studio, to orchestrate business processes across functions and systems by adding business logic. Business operations teams can become more self-sufficient, and IT teams can scale with confidence.Enterprises like Lyft, EVERSANA, Instacart, Grubhub, Crypto.com, and more rely on Tonkean to optimize and align their operations across functions—including sales, marketing, customer support, legal, finance, and more. With Tonkean, enterprises can expand the pie of who can deliver software, making a world of makers.

    https://tonkean.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Tonkean

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources