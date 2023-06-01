Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and licenses therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and CNS product candidates. The company's pipeline includes vaccines for smallpox and monkeypox, small molecule drugs to treat acute and chronic post-acute COVID-19 conditions, and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. Tonix Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.