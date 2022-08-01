← Company Directory
Tonic.ai
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Tonic.ai that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Tonic.ai mimics your production databases to create safe, high-quality, synthetic data to be used by your developers in their local environments. Thousands of developers use data generated with Tonic.ai daily to accelerate their CI/CD pipelines in industries as broad-ranging as healthcare, financial services, logistics, education, and e-commerce. Working with customers like eBay, Flexport, and Oscar, Tonic.ai has quadrupled our business over the past 12 months. We are expanding our team to take us to the next level of growth — join us!

    https://tonic.ai
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Tonic.ai

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources