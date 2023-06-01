← Company Directory
Tong Engineering
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Tong Engineering that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Tong Engineering is a family-run business with over 85 years of experience in manufacturing handling equipment for the vegetable, recycling, and waste handling industry. They specialize in producing custom-built machinery for grading, washing, and handling vegetables, as well as recycling equipment for a wide range of waste materials. Tong Engineering offers a complete solution to their customers' needs, from concept through design and manufacture to installation and after-sales support. They have a reputation for quality machinery and are continuously growing their export markets.

    tongengineering.com
    Website
    1930
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Tong Engineering

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Snap
    • Apple
    • Lyft
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources