Tong Engineering is a family-run business with over 85 years of experience in manufacturing handling equipment for the vegetable, recycling, and waste handling industry. They specialize in producing custom-built machinery for grading, washing, and handling vegetables, as well as recycling equipment for a wide range of waste materials. Tong Engineering offers a complete solution to their customers' needs, from concept through design and manufacture to installation and after-sales support. They have a reputation for quality machinery and are continuously growing their export markets.