TollPlus
TollPlus Salaries

TollPlus's salary ranges from $27,220 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $218,900 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TollPlus. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$27.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$219K
Software Engineer
$147K
Software Engineering Manager
$51.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TollPlus is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TollPlus is $99,339.

