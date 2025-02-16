← Company Directory
Tokopedia
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Tokopedia Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at Tokopedia totals ₹7M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tokopedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tokopedia
Software Engineering Manager
Noida, UP, India
Total per year
₹7M
Level
10
Base
₹6.49M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹515K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Tokopedia?

₹13.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Tokopedia in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,786,847. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tokopedia for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹7,000,255.

Other Resources