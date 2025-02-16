Software Engineer compensation in Indonesia at Tokopedia ranges from IDR 151.98M per year for Grade 3 to IDR 533.36M per year for Grade 7. The median yearly compensation in Indonesia package totals IDR 207.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tokopedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 3
IDR 151.98M
IDR 147.83M
IDR 1.59M
IDR 2.55M
Grade 4
IDR 272.86M
IDR 269.17M
IDR 0
IDR 3.68M
Grade 5
IDR 296.24M
IDR 292.25M
IDR 0
IDR 3.98M
Grade 6
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
