Tokopedia
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Tokopedia Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Indonesia at Tokopedia ranges from IDR 151.98M per year for Grade 3 to IDR 533.36M per year for Grade 7. The median yearly compensation in Indonesia package totals IDR 207.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tokopedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 3
(Entry Level)
IDR 151.98M
IDR 147.83M
IDR 1.59M
IDR 2.55M
Grade 4
IDR 272.86M
IDR 269.17M
IDR 0
IDR 3.68M
Grade 5
IDR 296.24M
IDR 292.25M
IDR 0
IDR 3.98M
Grade 6
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
What are the career levels at Tokopedia?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tokopedia in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 535,838,224. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tokopedia for the Software Engineer role in Indonesia is IDR 193,246,059.

