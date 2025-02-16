← Company Directory
Tokopedia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Tokopedia Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Indonesia at Tokopedia totals IDR 376.01M per year for Grade 5. The median yearly compensation in Indonesia package totals IDR 411.22M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tokopedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 3
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Grade 4
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Grade 5
IDR 376M
IDR 353.47M
IDR 7.97M
IDR 14.55M
Grade 6
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

IDR 2.55B

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve IDR 478.16M+ (sometimes IDR 4.78B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Tokopedia?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Tokopedia in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 3,363,103,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tokopedia for the Product Manager role in Indonesia is IDR 358,220,318.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tokopedia

Related Companies

  • Upkey
  • Click Travel
  • Snapdeal
  • Lalamove
  • eXp Realty
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources