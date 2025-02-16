All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Indonesia at Tokopedia totals IDR 376.01M per year for Grade 5. The median yearly compensation in Indonesia package totals IDR 411.22M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tokopedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 3
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Grade 4
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Grade 5
IDR 376M
IDR 353.47M
IDR 7.97M
IDR 14.55M
Grade 6
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
