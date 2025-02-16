← Company Directory
Tokopedia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Tokopedia Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Tokopedia totals ₹3.5M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tokopedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tokopedia
Senior Data Scientist
Noida, UP, India
Total per year
₹3.5M
Level
Grade 6
Base
₹3.09M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹412K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Tokopedia?

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Tokopedia in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,945,768. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tokopedia for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹3,394,289.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tokopedia

Related Companies

  • Upkey
  • Click Travel
  • Snapdeal
  • Lalamove
  • eXp Realty
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources