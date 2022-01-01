← Company Directory
Tokopedia
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tokopedia Salaries

Tokopedia's salary ranges from $7,453 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in Indonesia at the low-end to $105,525 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tokopedia. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Grade 3 $9.5K
Grade 4 $17.1K
Grade 5 $18.6K
Grade 7 $33.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $41K
Product Manager
Median $18K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $82.1K
Business Analyst
$30.1K
Business Development
$28.4K
Data Analyst
$14.3K
Data Science Manager
$60.3K
Marketing Operations
$7.5K
Product Designer
$106K
Sales
$18K
Solution Architect
$47.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tokopedia is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $105,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tokopedia is $28,446.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tokopedia

Related Companies

  • Upkey
  • Click Travel
  • Snapdeal
  • Lalamove
  • eXp Realty
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources