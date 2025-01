Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a Canadian company that explores and evaluates mineral resources properties in Mexico. It focuses on gold and silver deposits and holds interests in the Pilar and El Picacho properties. The Pilar property covers 105 hectares, while the El Picacho property includes 12 mining concessions spanning 2,413.7 hectares. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.