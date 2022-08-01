Tixr has served as a focal point for evolving the ticketing space and beyond, redefining what it means to plan and attend an event at any scale. Started by fans for fans, we were founded with the mission to upgrade the world of ticketing by delivering an unparalleled experience for event creators and fans.As an experiential commerce partner to some of the world's top venues, festivals, clubs, and more, we operate at the intersection of software and service, providing comprehensive solutions through powerful platform features, digital sales tools, and on-premise support.