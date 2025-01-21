← Company Directory
Titansoft
Titansoft Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Titansoft totals NT$1.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Titansoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Titansoft
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.01M
Level
Junior Engineer
Base
NT$1.01M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Titansoft?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Titansoft in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,315,319. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Titansoft for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,035,630.

Other Resources