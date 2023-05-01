Titan International manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems for off-highway vehicles in various regions. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments, offering products for various equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, and more. It sells directly to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and distribution centers. Founded in 1890, Titan International is headquartered in Quincy, Illinois.