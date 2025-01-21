← Company Directory
TISTA Science & Technology
TISTA Science & Technology Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in United States at TISTA Science & Technology ranges from $84.5K to $123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TISTA Science & Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$95.8K - $111K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$84.5K$95.8K$111K$123K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at TISTA Science & Technology?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at TISTA Science & Technology in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $122,570. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TISTA Science & Technology for the Project Manager role in United States is $84,460.

