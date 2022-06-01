← Company Directory
TISTA Science & Technology
TISTA Science & Technology Salaries

TISTA Science & Technology's salary ranges from $91,800 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $103,515 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TISTA Science & Technology. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Project Manager
$104K
Software Engineer
$91.8K
The highest paying role reported at TISTA Science & Technology is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TISTA Science & Technology is $97,658.

