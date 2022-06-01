TISTA Science and Technology Corporation, a CMMI Level 3 company, focuses on delivering information technology (IT) and professional services to Federal and State agencies, and to various commercial clients. TISTA is an Inc. 500 company, a recipient of the 2010 “Top 100 Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses,"​ “Top 100 8(a) Business“ awards from Diversity Business, 2012 “Top 100 Privately-held Businesses in Maryland,"​ and recognized in Washington Technology’s FAST 50 list of the fastest growing small businesses in government contracting in 2012.We offer expertise in cyber security, software and database development, engineering support, network and critical infrastructure protection, IT operations and maintenance, information assurance, identity and access management, certification & accreditation, enterprise security, disaster recovery planning, continuity of operations (COOP), risk management, IT architecture, IT Security Training Services and Program Management.