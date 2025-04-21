← Company Directory
Tinkoff Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist
  • Data Scientist III
  • Moscow Metro Area

Data Scientist Level

Data Scientist III

Levels at Tinkoff Bank

Compare Levels
  1. Data Scientist I
  2. Data Scientist II
  3. Data Scientist III
    4. Show 2 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
RUB 47,203
Base Salary
RUB 4,049,242
Stock Grant ()
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 174,766

RUB 14.32M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.68M+ (sometimes RUB 26.85M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tinkoff Bank

Related Companies

  • Mighty Buildings
  • CESAR
  • Click Travel
  • Amaris Consulting
  • VK
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources