Timeshifter
    Timeshifter is a leading circadian technology platform that offers innovative solutions to help people manage their circadian rhythms. Their popular jet lag app is the most downloaded and highly rated in the world. They have recently launched a new app to assist shift workers in optimizing their sleep, health, and overall quality of life. Timeshifter also provides support to astronauts in preparing for space missions and performing at their best on the International Space Station. The company has received recognition and awards from prestigious organizations such as the National Sleep Foundation, Health Magazine, and Fast Company. Visit www.timeshifter.com for more information.

    timeshifter.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

