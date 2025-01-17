← Company Directory
Time Doctor
Time Doctor Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Indonesia at Time Doctor ranges from IDR 656.66M to IDR 952.95M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Time Doctor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 744.75M - IDR 864.87M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 656.66MIDR 744.75MIDR 864.87MIDR 952.95M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Time Doctor?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Time Doctor in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 952,953,595. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Time Doctor for the Software Engineer role in Indonesia is IDR 656,657,099.

