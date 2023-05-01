← Company Directory
Tilled
Tilled Salaries

Tilled's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $147,000 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tilled. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Human Resources
$147K
Solution Architect
$101K
The highest paying role reported at Tilled is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tilled is $123,750.

