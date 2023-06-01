← Company Directory
Tilden Park Capital Management
Tilden Park Capital Management Salaries

Tilden Park Capital Management's salary ranges from $646,750 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $663,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tilden Park Capital Management. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$647K
Software Engineering Manager
$663K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tilden Park Capital Management is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $663,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tilden Park Capital Management is $654,875.

