Tiki
Tiki Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Vietnam package at Tiki totals ₫3.64B per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tiki's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tiki
Director of Product
Ho Chi Minh City, HC, Vietnam
Total per year
₫3.64B
Level
7
Base
₫2.34B
Stock (/yr)
₫1.31B
Bonus
₫0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Tiki?

₫4.04B

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Tiki in Vietnam sits at a yearly total compensation of ₫5,111,094,985. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tiki for the Product Manager role in Vietnam is ₫2,338,705,125.

Other Resources