Tiki
Tiki Salaries

Tiki's salary ranges from $17,878 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $236,912 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $17.9K
Product Manager
Median $144K
Data Analyst
$18.1K
Data Scientist
$29.9K
Product Design Manager
$237K
Software Engineering Manager
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tiki is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,912. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tiki is $74,625.

