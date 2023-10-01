← Company Directory
Tiket.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tiket.com Salaries

Tiket.com's salary ranges from $10,432 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $26,130 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tiket.com. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $19K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $24.1K
Data Analyst
$14.1K
Data Scientist
$26.1K
Product Designer
$10.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tiket.com is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $26,130. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tiket.com is $18,998.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tiket.com

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources