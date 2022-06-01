← Company Directory
TigerConnect
TigerConnect Salaries

TigerConnect's salary ranges from $59,124 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Mexico at the low-end to $80,400 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TigerConnect. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Development
$79.6K
Sales
$80.4K
Software Engineer
$59.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TigerConnect is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $80,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TigerConnect is $79,600.

