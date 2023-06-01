← Company Directory
Tiger Global Management
Tiger Global Management Salaries

Tiger Global Management's median salary is $190,322 for a Accountant . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tiger Global Management. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Accountant
$190K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tiger Global Management is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,322. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tiger Global Management is $190,322.

