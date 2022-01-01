← Company Directory
TietoEVRY
TietoEVRY Salaries

TietoEVRY's salary ranges from $1,938 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in India at the low-end to $181,560 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TietoEVRY. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $57.5K
Business Analyst
$26.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.3K

Management Consultant
$56K
Product Designer
$182K
Product Manager
$123K
Program Manager
$1.9K
Project Manager
$124K
Solution Architect
$61.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TietoEVRY is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TietoEVRY is $60,300.

