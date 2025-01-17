← Company Directory
Tiendamia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Tiendamia Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Costa Rica at Tiendamia ranges from CRC 13.6M to CRC 19.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tiendamia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 15.4M - CRC 17.53M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 13.6MCRC 15.4MCRC 17.53MCRC 19.33M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Tiendamia to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CRC 15.36M+ (sometimes CRC 153.6M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Tiendamia?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tiendamia in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 19,332,554. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tiendamia for the Software Engineer role in Costa Rica is CRC 13,598,322.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tiendamia

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources