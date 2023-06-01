Tienda Pago is a digital platform that enables small merchants in emerging markets to finance their weekly purchase of merchandise. They provide a cashless payment ecosystem for consumer brands with traditional distribution channels. Tienda Pago is a sales and distribution facilitator for consumer brands and an ally for small merchants, freeing them from daily income dependence and empowering them to make decisions that improve their business and life. They offer an easy-to-use financing tool that expands the merchant's capacity to generate additional income, centralizes payments to key distributors, ensures profits, and promotes growth.