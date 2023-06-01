← Company Directory
Tienda Pago
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Tienda Pago that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Tienda Pago is a digital platform that enables small merchants in emerging markets to finance their weekly purchase of merchandise. They provide a cashless payment ecosystem for consumer brands with traditional distribution channels. Tienda Pago is a sales and distribution facilitator for consumer brands and an ally for small merchants, freeing them from daily income dependence and empowering them to make decisions that improve their business and life. They offer an easy-to-use financing tool that expands the merchant's capacity to generate additional income, centralizes payments to key distributors, ensures profits, and promotes growth.

    http://www.tiendapago.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Tienda Pago

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources