Tideworks Technology
Tideworks Technology Salaries

Tideworks Technology's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $141,705 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tideworks Technology. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
$109K
Sales
$79.6K
Software Engineer
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tideworks Technology is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $141,705. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tideworks Technology is $109,450.

