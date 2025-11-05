Company Directory
Tide
Tide Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Romania at Tide ranges from RON 151K to RON 211K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 163K - RON 190K
Romania
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 151KRON 163KRON 190KRON 211K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tide, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Tide in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 211,271. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tide for the Recruiter role in Romania is RON 150,908.

