Tide
Tide Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in United Kingdom at Tide ranges from £38.7K to £55K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

£43.8K - £49.9K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£38.7K£43.8K£49.9K£55K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tide, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Tide in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £55,006. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tide for the Product Designer role in United Kingdom is £38,690.

Other Resources