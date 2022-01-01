← Company Directory
TIBCO Software
TIBCO Software Salaries

TIBCO Software's salary ranges from $9,922 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $266,325 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TIBCO Software. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Business Analyst
$28.7K
Business Development
$92.5K
Customer Service
$12.1K
Data Analyst
$88.3K
Data Scientist
$129K
Financial Analyst
$71.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$27.5K
Marketing
$49.5K
Product Designer
$16.3K
Product Manager
$99.8K
Sales
$214K
Sales Engineer
$266K
Software Engineering Manager
$32.8K
Solution Architect
$27.3K
Technical Writer
$9.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TIBCO Software is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TIBCO Software is $60,460.

