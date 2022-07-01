← Company Directory
TIAG
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about TIAG that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Delivering transformative technology solutions for the public sector and across the Department of Defense, TIAG drives modernization through synergistic processes and unique approaches. Our people are brilliant, well-credentialed business and technology experts who provide nimble, creative solutions to multidimensional problems. Our collective expertise results in refined, comprehensive services that truly make a difference. Customers choose TIAG because we drive genuine innovation and deliver value beyond the scope of work — ranging from complex enterprise-wide solutions to stand-alone custom projects.At TIAG, our greatest asset is our people. Our commitment to taking care of our employees inspires the dedication and longevity of our teams, ensuring success and continuity for client initiatives. TIAG’s strategic quality control management system and processes amplify our company-wide focus on excellence — ensuring the highest degree of management processes, solutions and work products we create and deliver for our customers. TIAG works to achieve and enhance our prestigious certifications for the ISO 9001:2015 Standard and for CMMI® (Capability Maturity Model® Integration) for Services (SVC) Level 3.

    http://tiag.net
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for TIAG

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources