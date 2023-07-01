← Company Directory
Thunder Biotech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Thunder Biotech that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Thunder Biotech, Inc. is an immune-oncology company developing MOTO-CAR™ technology, genetically engineered CAR macrophages, to help cancer patients' immune cells recognize and attack solid tumors. Their therapy aims to be more effective and humane than traditional treatments like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. MOTO-CAR™s re-educate Tumor Associated Macrophages, restore their ability to recognize and eliminate tumor cells, and initiate tumor cell destruction. They also recruit natural T cell response to eliminate the tumor and provide a memory response to prevent recurrence.

    thunderbiotech.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Thunder Biotech

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources