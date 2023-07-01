Thunder Biotech, Inc. is an immune-oncology company developing MOTO-CAR™ technology, genetically engineered CAR macrophages, to help cancer patients' immune cells recognize and attack solid tumors. Their therapy aims to be more effective and humane than traditional treatments like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. MOTO-CAR™s re-educate Tumor Associated Macrophages, restore their ability to recognize and eliminate tumor cells, and initiate tumor cell destruction. They also recruit natural T cell response to eliminate the tumor and provide a memory response to prevent recurrence.