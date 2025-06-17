← Company Directory
Thumbtack
Thumbtack Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United States at Thumbtack ranges from $103K to $144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thumbtack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$111K - $129K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$103K$111K$129K$144K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Thumbtack, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (3.13% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (3.13% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (3.13% per period)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Thumbtack in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $143,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thumbtack for the Sales role in United States is $102,850.

