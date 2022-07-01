← Company Directory
Throughline
Throughline Salaries

Throughline's salary ranges from $93,465 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer at the low-end to $273,625 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Throughline. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Graphic Designer
$93.5K
Product Designer
$274K
The highest paying role reported at Throughline is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Throughline is $183,545.

