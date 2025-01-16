← Company Directory
Thrillophilia
Thrillophilia Salaries

Thrillophilia's salary ranges from $1,290 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $10,661 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thrillophilia. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Development
$1.3K
Software Engineer
$10.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thrillophilia is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $10,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thrillophilia is $5,976.

